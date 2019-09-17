× Pennsylvania Fantasy Contests Revenue up 47% in August

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today posted on its web site August’s Fantasy Contest Revenue Report which shows revenue of $1,388,631 in August 2019, an increase of 47.2% over August of last year when revenue was $943,620.

Tax revenue collected from the play of fantasy contests in August of this year was $208,295.

Fantasy Contest adjusted revenue for each of the operators which had revenue for August 2019 and August 2018 are displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contest Operator August 2019 August 2018 % Change DraftKings $755,952 $502,024 51% FanDuel $610,019 $424,487 44% Draft $16,561 $10,764 54% Yahoo Fantasy Sports $6,188 $1,358 356% Sportshub Technologies $295 $426 -31% Boom Fantasy $64 $714 -91% Fantasy Draft -$448 $3,848 -112% Statewide Total $1,388,631 $943,620 47%

