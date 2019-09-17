× Pennsylvanians can pick up Free Naloxone starting Wednesday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– As part of the commonwealth’s second Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week, Governor Tom Wolf today reminded all Pennsylvanians that the life-saving, overdose-reversal medication naloxone will be available free at more than 95 locations across the state on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“It’s imperative that we do all that we can to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during the ongoing opioid crisis,” Gov. Wolf said. “We can all be first responders if we come across someone who is experiencing an overdose from heroin or opioids and so receiving and carrying naloxone is vital. That’s why I am encouraging all Pennsylvanians to find a location near them and to pick up a free naloxone kit on Sept. 18 or 25.”

Gov. Wolf first signed a 90-day Opioid Disaster Declaration in January 2018, and recently renewed it for the seventh time. The 17 state agencies working as part of the Opioid Command Center focus on three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment. Naloxone is a rescue component with more than 25,000 lives saved in the state with the medication.

“When someone is revived from an overdose, we can help move them into treatment and recovery,” Gov. Wolf said. “Without naloxone, we wouldn’t be able to help so many people suffering from opioid use disorder. With it, we are making a difference.”

SOURCE: Governor’s Office