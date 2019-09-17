× Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez arrested; accused of having sexual relationship with 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested by State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

The charges were filed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which announced the arrest in a press release Tuesday.

According to the FDLE, the felony warrant was issued out of Lee County, Florida. Vazquez, a resident of Saint Cloud, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who resides in Lee County. The victim, now 15, had a continuing relationship with Vazquez via text message and allegedly received a video from him in July in which he is shown performing a sex act, according to the FDLE.

Additionally, Vazquez allegedly texted the victim suggesting he would meet her for sex after his baseball season was over, the FDLE says.

FDLE agents and State Police troopers took Vazquez into custody after serving a warrant at his Pittsburgh apartment. Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined as part of the investigation, the FLDE says. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Vazquez was taken to Allegheny County Jail, where he will await extradition to Lee County.