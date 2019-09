Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett enjoined the new hit in Lititz at Market at The Wilbur, Presto Pasteria. Chris spoke with Toni and Tony Calderone about the new venture.

For more information about Presto Pasteria, check out the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/prestopasteria/about/?ref=page_internal