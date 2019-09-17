× Refreshingly cool mornings are ahead and more sunshine too!

COOL MORNINGS AHEAD: The breeze dies down, skies stay clear this evening, and that allows temperatures to return quickly to the 60s. Overnight, under clear skies and calm winds, lows bottom out in the lower to middle 50s. Another comfortable day is in store for Central PA with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Morning lows are cooler, in the lower 50s, the next couple of mornings. However, many spots, especially the valley areas, are likely to drop into the 40s. Definitely a nice stretch to enjoy with the windows open. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 70s once again Thursday under bright blue skies. The sunny stretch continues Friday, however, it is warmer in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

80’S RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND: Summer is not ready to end just yet. Despite fall around the corner, warm temperatures will have summer hanging on a little longer. Temperatures soar to the middle 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday! The humidity nudges up too, especially, for the second half of the weekend. Still dry though, with plenty of sunshine. More clouds stream in later Sunday into Monday. The next frontal system swings through sometime on Monday. While there isn’t a lot of moisture with it, a couple of thunderstorms are possible. For the arrival of the Autumnal Equinox, temperatures are quite warm, in the 80s, once again. Tuesday, despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures fall back to near 80.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist