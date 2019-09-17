State Sen. Michael Folmer charged with possession of child pornography

HARRISBURG — A state senator has been charged with sexual abuse of children – possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a news release Tuesday.

State Sen. Michael Folmer, who represents all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York Counties, is accused of having images of child pornography on his phone.

An investigation began on March 4, less than a month after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from a social networking website which reported that at least one image containing suspected child pornography was uploaded on December 28, 2017, charging documents said.

That investigation led to state Sen. Folmer’s home in Lebanon on Tuesday where a search warrant was executed.

The search led to images of child pornography being allegedly found on the state senator’s phone.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.