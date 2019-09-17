× UPS hiring 1,100 in Harrisburg area for holiday season

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– As it gears up for the busy holiday shipping season, UPS announced it is hiring more than 1,100 people in the Harrisburg area. These jobs are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs UPS will be filling across the country this holiday season. The local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs, and include package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

Seasonal and part-time jobs have long served as a foot in the door to a career at UPS. In fact, 35 percent of the people UPS hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.

More information and an online application are also available at www.upsjobs.com.

SOURCE: UPS