Windsor man facing charges after "blacking out", leaving 6-month-old unattended in sun

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly “blacking out” and leaving a 6-month-old child unattended in the sun on an 80-degree day.

Wyatt Beecher, 40, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for his role in the incident.

On September 15 at 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in Windsor Borough for a check of the welfare on a 6-month-old child that was left on the front porch of a home with no supervision.

Upon arrival around 12:10 p.m., police interviewed the witness who said that they had come outside to take their trash out around 11:45 a.m. when they heard a baby crying.

The witness said that they didn’t think much of it and went back in their home for 5-10 minutes, according to the criminal complaint.

After coming back outside to take more trash out, the witness still heard the baby crying.

They looked toward a residence where they found the victim partially lying in a baby seat in the sun on the front porch with no adult supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness said they picked the baby up, and said it was hot to the touch and sweaty.

The witness told police that the temperature was about 80 degrees at the time she found the child and that the sun was fully shining on the porch.

When the witness knocked on the door of the residence, they said it took Beecher 4-5 minutes to come to the door and another couple of minutes to unlock the door.

Once Beecher did finally unlock the door, he allegedly walked right past the witness, who was holding the baby, and headed to a vehicle that he attempted to unlock before nodding off.

When police made contact with Beecher, they found him stumbling as he walked through his residence, and he appeared to be confused and slurring his speech, according to the criminal complaint.

Beecher told police that he didn’t remember his wife asking him to watch the victim while he was sitting on the porch, and that he must have blacked out after his wife asked him to watch the child.

Now, Beecher will face charges.