Winning Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold at Etters Speedway store

Posted 10:03 AM, September 17, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY — A $500,000-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for Monday night’s drawing was sold at a Speedway store in Etters, the Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Speedway store at 486 Fishing Creek Road will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, which matched the winning numbers of 05-16-31-33-43.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 30,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

