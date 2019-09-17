× Woman facing DUI charges after driving to police station to pick up boyfriend who had already been arrested for DUI

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after driving to the police station while intoxicated to pick up her boyfriend who had already been arrested for DUI.

Kristen Robbins, 30, is facing DUI charges for her role in the incident.

On September 12, police say that Robbins came to the Chambersburg Police Station to pick up her boyfriend who had been arrested for DUI.

Upon arrival, police found that Robbins was intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed that Robbins had driven near the area of the station, and parked her vehicle along Central Avenue in Chambersburg before walking inside.

She was arrested for DUI, and will now face charges.