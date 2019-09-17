× York Fair attendance increased almost 18 percent from last year, Fair officials say

YORK COUNTY — The York Fair’s 2019 attendance numbers increased nearly 18 percent from last year, according to figures released Tuesday by fair officials.

The 10-day fair, which ran from Sept. 6 through Sept. 15, drew 529,574 people this year, fair officials said. That’s up from the 450,173 who attended last year.

Fair officials pointed to the strong entertainment lineup and improved weather conditions as a factor for the boost in attendance.

“We are still working on tabulating all of the final numbers, but we have seen increases across the board in terms of gate admissions, concert ticket sales, ride armband/ticket sales and concessionaire receipts, which indicates a very successful Fair on every level”, stated Bryan Blair, CEO of the York Fair.

This year’s entertainment lineup included Brad Paisley, Darci Lynne, Bethel Music, Travis Tritt & The Charlie Daniels Band, Brantley Gilbert, and a custom show — Triple Play Tuesday with Tesla, Jackyl, and KIX.

The York Fair also hosted two free concerts, Let Freedom Ring and Fiera Latina.

The Fair’s in-house sponsorship program allowed for several promo days, including PeoplesBank Dollar Day, Heroes Appreciation Day, Weis Market’s Day, PA Lottery’s Senior Citizens Day, Froggy’s Pre-School Pals Day. This year the Fair featured the addition of three new promo days: Apple Automotive Group Customer Appreciation Day, Family Day, and BOGO Day, according to Fair officials.

Plans are already being developed for next year’s 2020 York State Fair scheduled for July 24 through August 2.