A beautiful and seasonal September day is ahead for Wednesday!

SLOW COOLING THROUGH MIDWEEK: The gorgeous stretch of weather continues through midweek, with afternoon temperatures continuing to fall closer to seasonal averages. It’s a dry period too, with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday brings a cooler start under mostly clear skies. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s, with a few upper 40s even possible in spots! The rest of the day features abundant sunshine. Afternoon temperatures are at their coolest point through the rest of the week, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. These temperatures are near average, and the numbers start to bounce back up through the remainder of the work week. Skies are clear through the night, with even cooler morning lows. Those numbers dipinto the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s still plenty of sunshine for Thursday, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Friday is a touch warmer, with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures continue swing back up through the weekend. Readings are toastier for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunday brings some more clouds as the next cold front approaches. Afternoon temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up a bit as well on Saturday, and they continue to increase through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, fall officially arrives, and it remains on the warm side for this time of year. There’s the chance for a couple late day showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday is not as warm, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels