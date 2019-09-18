× Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

YORK — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred Saturday night at a residence on South Queen Street in York City.

Basilio Gutierrez-Tiru allegedly punched the victim in the face, pulled her hair and placed a pillow over her face preventing her from breathing. He’s also accused of pointing a rifle at the victim during the altercation and threatening to kill her.

Gutierrez-Tiru fled the scene after the assault.

He faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, police say.