Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

Posted 9:41 PM, September 18, 2019, by

YORK — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred Saturday night at a residence on South Queen Street in York City.

Basilio Gutierrez-Tiru allegedly punched the victim in the face, pulled her hair and placed a pillow over her face preventing her from breathing. He’s also accused of pointing a rifle at the victim during the altercation and threatening to kill her.

Gutierrez-Tiru fled the scene after the assault.

He faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.