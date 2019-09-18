Child abuse prevention symposium held in downtown Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa, - The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance spent the day hosting a child abuse prevention symposium in Harrisburg. The alliance sees confirmed cases of child abuse continuing to rise each year. The day long seminar brought together professionals from across the state to receive child abuse prevention training.

"Pennsylvania has certainly been an epicenter in many ways of child abuse. The Jerry Sandusky scandal, the Grand Jury report in the Catholic Diocese," said Angela Liddle, President and CEO of PFSA. "We clearly have made some advancements, [but] we have a long way to go. So, having professionals who are adequately trained by some of the experts in the country is just a great thing to do.

This symposium was held in celebration of PFSA's 40 anniversary.