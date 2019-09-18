× Etters man accused of robbing Speedway store where he used to work

YORK COUNTY — A 43-year-old former employee at a Speedway gas station in Etters was charged after police say he committed an armed robbery in the parking lot of the store early Tuesday morning.

Charles V. Wortz, of Etters, is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred at 3:30 a.m. outside the store, located on the 400 block of Fishing Creek Road.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report that a man was assaulting a woman in the parking lot. The man appeared to have a gun, according to the caller.

Police say the man fled after committing an armed robbery and assault. He allegedly took money from the store’s cash registers before fleeing, police say. He was later identified as Wortz, a former employee of the Speedway, according to police.

Police made contact with Wurtz a short time later and took him into custody. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross and remanded to the York County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.