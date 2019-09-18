× FOX43 Finds Out: Woman cancels hot tub delivery, it still arrives and is left on her front lawn

A York county woman ordered a spa from a traveling company.

After reading review, she changed her mind and canceled the order.

Still, the hot tub was delivered placed on her front lawn.

She didn’t have any luck getting it removed or her money back, until FOX43 Finds Out stepped in.

“I’m the only one on my street that has a hot tub in my front yard.”

It’s not the kind lawn ornament Stacy Bruce of Conewago Township, York County was planning on.

A hot tub, sitting smack-dab in the middle of her front lawn.

“I physically cannot move this. I mean it’s over 1,000 pounds. I can’t move it.”

She originally ordered the $6500 hot tub back in August from a company Spa Blowout that travels throughout the country.

After she ordered it, she started looking at some reviews and decided – she didn’t want the hot tub anymore.

“So I’m like, I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

She canceled the delivery and says she called Spa Blowout and canceled the order.

“He told me I was going to lose my $500 deposit, I was fine with that. So two days go by, I thought I was out, clear.”

Then two days later, Bruce said “Six men push it off the back of a truck, onto my front yard.”

She sat the hot tub was delivered while she wasn’t home.

Bruce was surprised to see a hot tub on her property and where it was placed.

“I said If I would have wanted it, I wouldn’t have wanted it on my front yard.”

Bruce claims she went back and forth with the company for a few weeks – trying to get the hot tub off her lawn.

She got no where.

Then, FOX43 Finds Out called Spa Blowout.

Shortly after we called, Bruce says a attorney for Spa Blowout contacted her.

About a day later, the hot tub was removed and she was refunded all of the money.

There are currently 8 complaints with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office against Spa Blowout.

Stacey Bruce filed one of those complaints.

She also contacted the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC does have something called the “Cooling Off Rule” for situations like this.

It gives you three days to change your mind and cancel a sale made at your home, workplace or a seller’s temporary location.

you don’t have to give a reason.

however, there are some exceptions.

If you think a company has violated the cooling off rule, you can file a complaint here.

Also, the BBB in Nashville published a warning when it comes to buying discounted spas.

