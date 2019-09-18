Free naloxone being distributed across Pennsylvania in an effort to fight the opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- On Wednesday, the Wolf Administration will be working with several counties throughout the keystone state, in an effort to fight overdoses in Pennsylvania.

Free naloxone will be given out at 95 locations in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, primarily at state health centers and county health departments.

The free distribution of naloxone across the state will help ensure residents have the proper tools to fight the opioid crisis, says Governor Tom Wolf.

For those who aren't familiar with how the potentially life saving drug naloxone works-- health officials say it reverses the effect of opioids on the and respiratory system to help save someone's life.

Naloxone will be given out on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and again on Wednesday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., while supplies last.

If you can't make it to get the naloxone being distributed on either of those days, you can find it at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

You can find the map of all locations distributing free naloxone here.