Gov. Wolf calls for State Sen. Michael Folmer to resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Governor Tom Wolf is calling for State Senator Mike Folmer to resign after being charged with possession of child pornography.

This is the statement released by Gov. Wolf today:

“We elect leaders to serve as a voice for those who do not have the ability to advocate for their own needs, demanding that they will protect our children, families, and communities. The charges against Senator Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and show he has taken advantage of the trust and privilege afforded by the people of Pennsylvania. He should immediately resign.”

On Tuesday, it was released that Folmer has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children - possession of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility.