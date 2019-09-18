× Harrisburg woman charged in May 19 crash that killed Camp Hill man

HARRISBURG — A 22-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses after police say she was found at fault for the two-vehicle crash that killed a Camp Hill man on May 19, according to Harrisburg Police.

Breyana Lewis is also charged with homicide by vehicle DUI: controlled substance, impaired ability DUI, Schedule 1 Controlled Substance DUI, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving (unintentional death), and exceeding maximum speed limit in the crash, which occurred on the 1600 block of North Cameron Street, police say.

Njoroge died in the crash, which occurred around 6:37 a.m. Lewis was injured, but recovered, police say.

She was charged after authorities completed their investigation.