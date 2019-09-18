HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 5 schedule

Friday, September 20

Non-League

Manheim Township (4-0) at Cocalico (4-0)

West Perry (4-0) at Mechanicsburg (3-1)

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Warwick (1-0, 4-0) at McCaskey (0-1, 0-3)

Hempfield (0-1, 1-3) at Cedar Crest (1-0, 4-0)

Wilson (0-0, 4-0) at Penn Manor (0-1, 1-3)

Section 2

Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-4) at Solanco (1-0, 3-1)

Manheim Central (0-0, 2-2) at Elizabethtown (0-1, 2-2)

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 4-0) at Garden Spot (0-1, 0-4)

Section 3

Columbia (1-2, 2-2) at Annville-Cleona (2-1, 2-2)

Donegal (3-0, 3-1) at Ephrata (2-1, 2-2)

Elco (1-2, 1-3) at Northern Lebanon (0-3, 0-4)

Lancaster Catholic (3-0, 4-0) at Lebanon (2-1, 2-2)

Pequea Valley (0-3, 0-4) at Octorara (1-2, 1-3)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capitol

Boiling Springs (0-1, 0-4) at Trinity (0-1, 3-1)

Camp Hill (0-1, 1-3) at Palmyra (0-1, 1-3)

Milton Hershey (0-1, 0-4) at East Pennsboro (1-0, 1-3)

Steelton-Highspire (1-0, 4-0) at Middletown (1-0, 4-0)

Colonial

Waynesboro (0-1, 1-3) at Big Spring (0-0, 3-1)

Greencastle-Antrim (0-1, 1-3) at Northern York (1-0, 2-2)

Mifflin County (0-1, 1-4) at Shippensburg (1-0, 4-0)

Commonwealth

CD East (0-1, 1-3) at Altoona (0-1, 1-3)

Carlisle (0-1, 1-3) at Central Dauphin (1-0, 2-2)

State College (1-0, 4-0) at Chambersburg (1-0, 3-1)

Keystone

Cedar Cliff (0-0, 2-2) at Bishop McDevitt (1-0, 2-2)

Hershey (0-1, 1-3) at Susquehanna Township (1-0, 3-1)

Red Land (0-1, 2-2) at Lower Dauphin (0-1, 0-4)

Tri-Valley League

Newport (1-2, 1-3) at Halifax (0-3, 0-4)

Juniata (2-1, 2-2) at Williams Valley (3-0, 4-0)

Line Mountain (2-1, 2-2) at Millersburg (1-2, 2-2)

Pine Grove (2-1, 3-1) at Susquenita (1-2, 2-2)

Upper Dauphin (3-0, 4-0) at Tri-Valley (0-3, 1-3)

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

New Oxford (0-1, 2-2) at Central York (1-0, 3-1)

Dallastown (0-1, 1-3) at Northeastern (1-0, 4-0)

Spring Grove (0-1, 2-2) at York (1-0, 2-2)

Red Lion (0-1, 3-1) at South Western (1-0, 2-2)

Division II

Eastern York (0-1, 2-2) at Dover (0-1, 0-4)

Susquehannock (1-0, 3-1) at Gettysburg (1-0, 3-1)

Kennard-Dale (0-0, 2-2) at York Suburban (1-0, 4-0)

Division III

Bermudian Springs (1-0, 2-2) at Fairfield (0-1, 0-4)

Biglerville (1-0, 1-3) at York Catholic (0-1, 1-3)

Littlestown (1-0, 2-2) at Delone Catholic (1-0, 1-3)

York Tech (0-1, 0-4) at Hanover (0-1, 0-4)

Saturday, September 21

Non-League

West York (0-4) at Wyomissing (4-0)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley (0-1, 2-2) at Harrisburg (1-0, 3-1)

 

