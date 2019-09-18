HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 5 schedule
Friday, September 20
Non-League
Manheim Township (4-0) at Cocalico (4-0)
West Perry (4-0) at Mechanicsburg (3-1)
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Warwick (1-0, 4-0) at McCaskey (0-1, 0-3)
Hempfield (0-1, 1-3) at Cedar Crest (1-0, 4-0)
Wilson (0-0, 4-0) at Penn Manor (0-1, 1-3)
Section 2
Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-4) at Solanco (1-0, 3-1)
Manheim Central (0-0, 2-2) at Elizabethtown (0-1, 2-2)
Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 4-0) at Garden Spot (0-1, 0-4)
Section 3
Columbia (1-2, 2-2) at Annville-Cleona (2-1, 2-2)
Donegal (3-0, 3-1) at Ephrata (2-1, 2-2)
Elco (1-2, 1-3) at Northern Lebanon (0-3, 0-4)
Lancaster Catholic (3-0, 4-0) at Lebanon (2-1, 2-2)
Pequea Valley (0-3, 0-4) at Octorara (1-2, 1-3)
Mid-Penn Conference
Capitol
Boiling Springs (0-1, 0-4) at Trinity (0-1, 3-1)
Camp Hill (0-1, 1-3) at Palmyra (0-1, 1-3)
Milton Hershey (0-1, 0-4) at East Pennsboro (1-0, 1-3)
Steelton-Highspire (1-0, 4-0) at Middletown (1-0, 4-0)
Colonial
Waynesboro (0-1, 1-3) at Big Spring (0-0, 3-1)
Greencastle-Antrim (0-1, 1-3) at Northern York (1-0, 2-2)
Mifflin County (0-1, 1-4) at Shippensburg (1-0, 4-0)
Commonwealth
CD East (0-1, 1-3) at Altoona (0-1, 1-3)
Carlisle (0-1, 1-3) at Central Dauphin (1-0, 2-2)
State College (1-0, 4-0) at Chambersburg (1-0, 3-1)
Keystone
Cedar Cliff (0-0, 2-2) at Bishop McDevitt (1-0, 2-2)
Hershey (0-1, 1-3) at Susquehanna Township (1-0, 3-1)
Red Land (0-1, 2-2) at Lower Dauphin (0-1, 0-4)
Tri-Valley League
Newport (1-2, 1-3) at Halifax (0-3, 0-4)
Juniata (2-1, 2-2) at Williams Valley (3-0, 4-0)
Line Mountain (2-1, 2-2) at Millersburg (1-2, 2-2)
Pine Grove (2-1, 3-1) at Susquenita (1-2, 2-2)
Upper Dauphin (3-0, 4-0) at Tri-Valley (0-3, 1-3)
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
New Oxford (0-1, 2-2) at Central York (1-0, 3-1)
Dallastown (0-1, 1-3) at Northeastern (1-0, 4-0)
Spring Grove (0-1, 2-2) at York (1-0, 2-2)
Red Lion (0-1, 3-1) at South Western (1-0, 2-2)
Division II
Eastern York (0-1, 2-2) at Dover (0-1, 0-4)
Susquehannock (1-0, 3-1) at Gettysburg (1-0, 3-1)
Kennard-Dale (0-0, 2-2) at York Suburban (1-0, 4-0)
Division III
Bermudian Springs (1-0, 2-2) at Fairfield (0-1, 0-4)
Biglerville (1-0, 1-3) at York Catholic (0-1, 1-3)
Littlestown (1-0, 2-2) at Delone Catholic (1-0, 1-3)
York Tech (0-1, 0-4) at Hanover (0-1, 0-4)
Saturday, September 21
Non-League
West York (0-4) at Wyomissing (4-0)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley (0-1, 2-2) at Harrisburg (1-0, 3-1)