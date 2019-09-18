× Humanscale recalls Quickstand Lite Workstations due to injury hazard

Humanscale issued a recall for some of its workstations because the arms can break and cause the workstation to fall, posing a risk of injury.

This recall involves QuickStand Lite height adjustable workstations for single or double computer monitor screens. The workstations have a keyboard platform and an adjustable arm. The workstations measure about 19.5 inches high and about 25.6 inches wide. The workstations were sold in black and white with gray trim.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workstation and contact Humanscale to receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries from the arm breaking and falling on consumers.

Sold At: Furniture stores nationwide and online at Humanscale.com, Fellowes.com and on other websites from January 2015 through November 2018 for about $600.

Consumer Contact: Humanscale toll-free at 855-319-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or online at www.humanscale.com and click on Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission