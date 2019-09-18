× Judge recuses himself from Jerry Sandusky resentencing case

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Judge John Foradora has recused himself from the resentencing case of Jerry Sandusky, according to a court order dated Wednesday.

Those representing both the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Sandusky asked for Judge Foradora to recuse himself Monday, the same day the judge put the former Penn State coach’s resentencing hearing on hold — it was scheduled for Monday, September 23 at 3 p.m.

Both parties said they asked for the judge to recuse himself following an action initiated by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General in August involving a matter that’s “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated” to the Sandusky case.