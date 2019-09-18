BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Judge recuses himself from Jerry Sandusky resentencing case
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Judge John Foradora has recused himself from the resentencing case of Jerry Sandusky, according to a court order dated Wednesday.
Both parties said they asked for the judge to recuse himself following an action initiated by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General in August involving a matter that’s “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated” to the Sandusky case.