× Lancaster County man charged with series of burglaries at Overlook Park

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 33-year-old Manheim Township man has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, institutional vandalism and theft after a four-month police investigation into a series of break-ins at Overlook Park, according to Manheim Township Police.

Zachary Arthur May is charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of institutional vandalism, and six counts of theft, police say.

After the investigation, police accused May of the following offenses:

June 5-6, sometime between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.: May forced entry into the change / token machines located at the Overlook Golf Course Driving Range at 200 Golf Drive. May caused $2,900 in damage and stole US currency.

May forced entry into the change / token machines located at the Overlook Golf Course Driving Range at 200 Golf Drive. May caused $2,900 in damage and stole US currency. June 15, 4:43 a.m.: May unlawfully entered the Overlook Activity Center at 301 Golf Drive and damaged numerous doors and door latches; value of loss: $3,885.00. May also stole US currency.

May unlawfully entered the Overlook Activity Center at 301 Golf Drive and damaged numerous doors and door latches; value of loss: $3,885.00. May also stole US currency. J une 16-17, sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.: May forced entry into the Overlook Golf Course Maintenance Building at 200 Golf Drive and stole US currency, a $5 gift card, and a vehicle key. May caused $300.00 in damages to the building and door.

May forced entry into the Overlook Golf Course Maintenance Building at 200 Golf Drive and stole US currency, a $5 gift card, and a vehicle key. May caused $300.00 in damages to the building and door. June 28, 11:28 p.m.: May entered the Overlook Activity Center at 301 Golf Drive and proceeded to force entry into a change machine, video games, and games of chance. May stole US currency and caused $1,711 in damages to the machines.

May entered the Overlook Activity Center at 301 Golf Drive and proceeded to force entry into a change machine, video games, and games of chance. May stole US currency and caused $1,711 in damages to the machines. Sept. 5, 11:30 p.m.: May forced entry into the Overlook Golf Course Pro Shop at 2040 Lititz Pike and proceeded to force entry into an office, causing damage to the office door. Once inside, May stole US currency and caused $1,620 in damage to the building.

May forced entry into the Overlook Golf Course Pro Shop at 2040 Lititz Pike and proceeded to force entry into an office, causing damage to the office door. Once inside, May stole US currency and caused $1,620 in damage to the building. September 5, 11:45 p.m.: May unlawfully entered the Sandtrap Restaurant at 125 Golf Drive and stole US currency.

Investigators identified May as a suspect using video surveillance and cell phone records and learned he was on PA state parole for prior burglaries. May was located by detectives in Lancaster City and arrested for the above offenses. He was taken before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller for arraignment, where his bail was set at $25,000, which May could not post. He was also held on an active parole detainer, which had been issued against him.

May was remanded to Lancaster County Prison to await his preliminary hearing.