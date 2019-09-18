Lancaster County restaurant currently under renovation catches fire, officials say

Posted 8:51 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16PM, September 18, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County restaurant currently under renovation caught fire Wednesday night, according to Fire Chief Don Moyer.

Chief Moyer said the fire started at StoneHouse Cafe on West Main Street and Clearview Road in Clay Township around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the fire was electrical in nature, however the cause is under investigation.

No one was injured or inside at the time of the fire, Chief Moyer added.

At this point, there’s no estimated cost in damages.

