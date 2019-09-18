× Lane closure set for Saturday on Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor will implement a lane closure on Saturday, September 21, on Interstate 83 southbound in Cumberland County between Exit 41A for Route 581 (Camp Hill) and the John Harris Memorial Bridge, or South Bridge, over the Susquehanna River.

The contractor will perform final paving on this section of I-83 southbound. Work will be performed in the right lane and shoulder, and on the ramp to Lemoyne (Exit 41B).

Work is expected to begin at approximately 4 AM and be completed sometime during the afternoon.

This work is part of a project to repair and resurface sections of Interstate 83 from the bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County Line to the John Harris Memorial Bridge. This section of I-83 southbound averages about 50,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

The $4,144,090 contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, and includes milling the top layer of asphalt. concrete patching, roadway base repair, resurfacing with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacing concrete center-median glare screen barrier, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT