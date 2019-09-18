× Man facing charges after allegedly grabbing victim by the neck, throwing her to sidewalk

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck with two hands and lifting her in the air.

Baishi Bailey, 45, is facing strangulation, disorderly conduct, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

On September 15 around 3:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Fairground Avenue in Carlisle for a report of a domestic dispute.

After interviewing the victim, police learned that Bailey had allegedly grabbed her by the neck with two hands and lifted her in the air, making it difficult for her to breathe.

Then, Bailey allegedly threw the victim outside onto the sidewalk, causing additional injury.

Bailey was placed under arrest and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.