Man facing charges after traffic stop in Chambersburg uncovers 22 grams of meth amphetamines

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed 22 grams of meth amphetamines, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Xavier Alicea, 23, is facing possession with intent to deliver charges as a result of the stop.

On September 4 around 1:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Alicea for multiple traffic violations on Bender Avenue in Chambersburg.

During the stop, police found 22 grams of meth amphetamines, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Alicea was arrested and placed in Franklin County Jail to be arraigned.