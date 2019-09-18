Olivia’s celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with Grilled Pineapple & Bacon Burger w/ melted Gouda Cheese

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Grilled Pineapple & Bacon Burger with melted Gouda Cheese and topped with a Blueberry Jalapeño Jam.

That will be served with beer battered onion rings which are drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Blueberry Jalapeño Jam

2lb Thick cut Bacon (chopped)

3 Sweet Onions (chopped)

2 cups Dried Blueberries

1 bunch – fresh Rosemary – finely chopped

1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper

2 Jalapeños – Diced

4 oz Chicken stock

2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

Cook Bacon in cast iron until rendered. Remove Bacon, set aside. Discard half the rendered bacon drippings. Add onions. Sauté until caramelized. Add blueberries, stock, Jalapeños, thyme, pepper, & brown sugar. Reduce until thick like jam, stir in Balsamic reduction. Enjoy!