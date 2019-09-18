× Perdue Foods recalls nearly 500 pounds of frozen chicken tenders

Perdue Foods, LLC, a Perry, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the package label. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture