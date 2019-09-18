× Police apprehend man after failed robbery attempt in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man was taken to Cumberland County Prison Wednesday after a failed robbery in Carlisle, according to police.

It’s alleged that Carl Stone attempted to rob F&M Trust on East High Street.

Police say Stone yelled at a teller who was about the leave, “don’t shut the door, give me all your money.” Stone repeated the phrase as the teller returned inside and secured the door.

Stone then went to the front of the bank where he allegedly made shooting motions with his fingers at the teller and her co-worker.

Stone was identified as the suspect and apprehended, where he was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.