Police arrest man accused of exposing handgun, threatening another man during fight over parking space

Posted 2:22 PM, September 18, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 22-year-old Ephrata man wanted for pulling a handgun and threatening another man during an argument in August was arrested last Saturday in Lititz on the outstanding warrant, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Joshua Alexander Diaz-Delrio is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, and simple assault in the August 8 incident, police say.

Diaz-Delrio is accused of exposing a handgun and threatening the man during a dispute over a parking space outside a business on the 700 block of S. Broad St. in Ephrata at about 1:20 p.m., police say. He allegedly left the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested at a home in Warwick Township Saturday at about 10:15 a.m., police say. He was transported to the Lancaster County Central Booking, where he was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $6,000 dollars bail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.