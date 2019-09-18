× Police arrest man accused of exposing handgun, threatening another man during fight over parking space

LANCASTER — A 22-year-old Ephrata man wanted for pulling a handgun and threatening another man during an argument in August was arrested last Saturday in Lititz on the outstanding warrant, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Joshua Alexander Diaz-Delrio is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, and simple assault in the August 8 incident, police say.

Diaz-Delrio is accused of exposing a handgun and threatening the man during a dispute over a parking space outside a business on the 700 block of S. Broad St. in Ephrata at about 1:20 p.m., police say. He allegedly left the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested at a home in Warwick Township Saturday at about 10:15 a.m., police say. He was transported to the Lancaster County Central Booking, where he was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $6,000 dollars bail.