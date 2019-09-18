Police in Harrisburg searching for man who sexually assaulted woman at Wildwood Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Wildwood park.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along a trail on the North side of the park on September 11.

Police say the woman was jogging when a man came up behind her, slapped her rear end multiple times, before attempting to pull down her pants.

The man then ran away in the opposite direction.

Police say following a thorough search of the area they were unable to find him.

The man is described as in his 20’s with a dark complexion a chin goatee and tattoo on his right forearm.

Sergeant Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg Police says there is no telling what the man’s true intentions were.

“We want everyone to feel safe and we want to make sure that if the individual has any intent to come back, that he is well aware there is going to be an increase of law enforcement there,” said Gautsch.

For the last week, joggers say they have been on high alert.

“I think it can happen anywhere the potential is there so it’s just wise and safe to be cautious all the time,” said Laurie Cisney of Harrisburg.

Some people say they take on the trails prepared.

“If something happens especially if I am listening to music and someone comes up on me and I feel like there is a threat then I can mace them,” said Rita Yanovak of Harrisburg. “People are crazy,” she added.

Gautsch says if you plan on venturing out to the park it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

“I encourage people to take their cell phones with them and to let someone else know whether it’s a husband wife or spouse friend or neighbor, whoever, let them know where you are headed and just be consciences of your surroundings to who is around you and what is around you,” said Gautsch.

If you have witnessed anything suspicious around Wildwood Park or have been a victim yourself, police are asking that you contact them.