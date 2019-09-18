× Police: One person injured after ‘negligently handled firework’ was ignited in apartment bathroom

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a “negligently handled firework” was ignited in the bathroom of an apartment in West Lampeter Township Monday night, police say.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the apartment on Eshelman Mill Road around 8:45 p.m. for a building fire and reported explosion.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavy smoke condition in a first-floor apartment and learned that an explosion took place in the apartment bathroom. Further investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by a “negligently handled firework” that was ignited in there, according to police.

Two additional live fireworks were located in the apartment, confiscated and destroyed, police add.

On Tuesday, the property management company determined the interior of the apartment sustained reparable cosmetic damages. No damages were reported in the neighboring apartments.

Police say the incident has been ruled an accident. No charges have been filed.