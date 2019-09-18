× Reported sinkhole slows traffic along Route 283 East in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A sinkhole and two vehicle accidents have closed one lane and slowed traffic on Route 283 near Spooky Nook Road in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County Wednesday morning, East Hempfield Township police said.

Both eastbound lanes of the roadway were initially closed and traffic was diverted off Route 283 to Spooky Nook Road, but one lane has since re-opened, according to Township Police.

But traffic is expected to be significantly slowed for several hours while the sinkhole is attended to, police said.

RT. 283 EASTBOUND SHUTDOWN AT SPOOKY NOOK RD. DUE TO A SINKHOLE! AVOID THE AREA! — East Hempfield PD (@EastHempfieldPD) September 18, 2019

UPDATE one lane open while sinkhole repairs take place on Rt. 283 Eastbound near Spooky Nook Rd. Expect delays for several hours. — East Hempfield PD (@EastHempfieldPD) September 18, 2019

The sinkhole was one of three events that contributed to the traffic mess on Route 283, according to police. A multi-vehicle crash was reported around 7:15 a.m., causing traffic to back up. Then, another non-injury crash was called in to police. Finally, reports of a sinkhole opening further west along the roadway was reported, police say.