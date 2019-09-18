Special election expected after Republican State Sen. Mike Folmer resigns amid charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to call for a special election to fill the 48th Senatorial district seat left empty by Republican State Senator

Mike Folmer. Fetterman sat one-on-one with FOX43's Jamie Bittner to discuss the charges against Folmer, the resignation and what happens next.

Folmer resigned after being charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children – possession of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.

"First and foremost my heart goes out to the victims of this horrible crime, and I hope they get discovered and that they're able to get the help and the treatment that I'm sure they need after being victimized this way," said Fetterman. "Obviously resignation was the only option. I'm not going to say it was the right one. It was the only one that was appropriate. And, however that was handled through the court system will work itself out. This is not a time to play partisan politics."

As for when a special election will take place, Fetterman said in part, "I'm going to obviously confer with the Governor and Senate leaders and find out what makes sense."