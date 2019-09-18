Tranquil weather continues through the weekend as temperatures continue to rise!

TRANQUIL WEATHER: As high pressure remains in control over the next few days, we can continue to look forward to a tranquil weather pattern. Plenty of sunshine is expected to continue over the next couple of days as very dry air encompasses most of the the eastern half of the country. Northerly winds through the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will ensure the dry air continues to funnel in over the next 24 to 48 hours. Temperatures will also continue to stay at or a hair below normal through Thursday. Beyond tomorrow, another wave of unusually warm weather will settle in. One last kiss of summer temperatures before the fall season officially kicks off and we welcome back the cooler temperatures next week!

WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will really warm up in the coming days as we celebrate the last weekend of summer! Mother Nature is clearly keeping track of the schedule as we should heat up just in time for the last couple of days of summer before fall officially begins on Monday, September 23rd. There is still some uncertainty on how quickly we cool off with the arrival of a wave of low pressure somewhere in the Monday-Tuesday time-frame. It’s very possible we are still feeling summer-like on Monday and then the dramatic changes arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday. One thing that is for sure, we will certainly be feeling like summer this weekend with temperatures a good 10-12 degrees above average for this time of year! Highs could flirt with the 90s by Sunday!

STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: A strong piece of energy will swing through the mid-levels of the atmosphere Monday into Tuesday bringing some dramatic changes along with it. A cold front at the surface along with rising air through the atmosphere will produce cloud cover, showers and storms. Some timing inconsistencies remain along model guidance with one model showing the front through by Monday afternoon and the other showing the system stalling out until Tuesday. This will have big impacts on temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Another piece of energy looks to swing through on Wednesday bringing renewed chances for more unsettled weather mid-week.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann