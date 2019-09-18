Two Cash 5 lottery tickets, including one sold in Lancaster County, split $125,000 jackpot

MIDDLETOWN — Two winning tickets — including one sold in Lancaster County — split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $125,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

Both tickets correctly matched the five winning numbers (03-15-24-35-42) to win $62,500 each, less withholding, the Lottery said.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Turkey Hill, 549 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.
  • Quick Stop, 3349 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 14,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

