Voters react to news of charges against former State Senator Mike Folmer

Voters are preparing for a special election following news that State Sen. Michael Folmer has officially resigned.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman issued the following statement Wednesday: “We are sickened and disturbed by the charges brought against Mike Folmer yesterday. We have reviewed the criminal complaint and spoke with Mike Folmer early this morning to insist on his resignation from the Senate. We are in receipt of his letter of resignation and the 48th Senatorial District seat is now vacant.”

State Sen. Michael Folmer has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children – possession of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.

