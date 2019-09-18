× Woman facing charges after crashing into five parked vehicles while DUI in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after crashing into five parked vehicles and a fence while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mckayla Miller, 21, is facing DUI and reckless driving charges for her role in the incident.

On September 14 around 2:20 a.m., police responded to a reported crash in the first block of East Pomfret Street in Carlisle.

An investigation revealed that Miller was driving home from a downtown bar while under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into five parked cars and an iron fence.

Multiple vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Miller was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.