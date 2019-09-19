Beautiful weather again Thursday, with chillier lows temperatures ahead tonight!

ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY: After a chilly start, expect another day with plenty of sunshine for Central PA! Morning lows start in the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly clear skies and light winds. There’s still plenty of sunshine for the rest of Thursday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Skies remain clear through the night, and it’s a touch cooler too. Overnight lows are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. More locations are more than likely in 40s. Friday is a touch warmer, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Despite an increase in the warmth, the humidity levels remain very comfortable. However, that won’t last much longer!

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures continue swing back up through the weekend. Readings are toastier for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunday brings some more clouds as the next cold front approaches. Afternoon temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up a bit as well on Saturday, and they continue to increase through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, fall officially arrives, and it remains on the warm side for this time of year. There’s the chance for a couple late day showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday is not as warm, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Wednesday is partly cloudy and cooler, but closer to seasonal averages. Afternoon highs fall back into the 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels