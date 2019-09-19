Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month with these selections from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s Bourbon Heritage Month!

To celebrate, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Bilger made three cocktails and showed off two wines aged in bourbon barrels, which you can check out below:

Rosemary Maple Bourbon Sour

1 ½ oz Bulleit Straight Bourbon

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz dark amber maple syrup

1 small sprig rosemary, plus 1 for garnish

Crush the rosemary sprig in your hand; add to shaker. Add first three ingredients and ice to above the level of the liquid; shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with remaining rosemary.

Summer Mash Up

1 ½ oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon

½ oz triple sec

1 oz orange juice

1 oz pineapple juice

½ oz grenadine

1 each, pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass. Garnish with pineapple wedge and cherry.

Coopers’ Craft & Cola

2 oz Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

6 oz cola

1 lime wheel

Combine first two ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wheel.