Corrections officer accused of taking payment from undercover officer to deliver cellphone to inmate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County corrections officer is accused of taking a payment of $1,800 from an undercover officer to deliver a cellphone to an inmate in the prison.

Addie Reid, 23, was charged Friday with criminal attempt to commit contraband, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Reid’s bail was set at $10,000 unsecured with the conditions that he be under the supervision of Dauphin County Pretrial Services and not travel outside of the state, the DA’s Office says.