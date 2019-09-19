Dauphin County corrections officer facing charges for attempting to deliver a cellphone to inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A Dauphin County corrections officer is accused of taking a payment of $1,800 from an undercover officer to deliver a cellphone to an inmate in the prison.

Addie Reid, 23, was charged Friday with criminal attempt to commit contraband, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

"It's troubling," said Fran Chardo, Dauphin County District Attorney. "This was a betrayal on his part and he's going to pay a very severe consequence."

Police, the FBI, Dauphin County's Drug Task Force, Dauphin County's District Attorney's office and prison officials all joined in on the investigation.

"This came to light and we were able to stop this particular device from getting into the prison," said Chardo.

However, we wanted to know what is being done to prevent prison employees committing crimes like this moving forward?

"This particular case raises an issue that maybe we now have to look at how we do things," added Chardo.

FOX43 asked the director of Dauphin County Corrections how current guards are checked when they walk into the facility and while our questions weren't directly answered , in a statement he wrote: "Unannounced, facility-wide searches are conducted periodically with assistance from other agencies. The purpose is to check every corner of the prison, including common areas, jail cells and offices, to look for contraband or anything else that could threaten the safety of inmates, employees or visitors. We plan to continue conducting routine joint searches of the facility. - Brian Clark, Dauphin County Corrections Director

"We are going to continue to look at what other improvements we can make to ensure that no contraband gets in from any source," said Chardo.

Reid's bail has been set at $10,000 unsecured with the conditions that he be under the supervision of Dauphin County Pretrial Services and not travel outside of the state.