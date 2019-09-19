× Denver man facing charges after attempting to hide identity, flee police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after attempting to hide his identity and flee police.

Matthew Patterson, 36, is facing false identification to law enforcement and fleeing or eluding police charges for his role in the incident.

On September 18 around 9:50 p.m., polices stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Church Avenue in Ephrata for a traffic violation.

Police say that Patterson initially provided a fake name and birth date to hide his real identity, due to outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Authorities found four outstanding warrants in both Lancaster and Berks Counties for Patterson’s arrest.

He was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department.