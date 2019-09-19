Family First with FOX43: Four common back-to-school illnesses

The easy part was getting your kids on the school bus and back in the classroom. The hardest part awaits; keeping them safe from common illnesses now they are back in school.

UPMC Health recently identified what they believe are the four most common conditions children need watch out for when they return to school. Pediatricians say the common cold, head lice, pink eye, and the chicken pox are the conditions children are most susceptible to when in close contact with other kids in the classroom.

Doctors also believe strep throat is common, and is close to passing chicken pox due to the effectiveness of the varicella (chicken pox) vaccine.

Visit the UPMC website to see a list of symptoms for these common illnesses, and best forms of treatment.

