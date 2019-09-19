× Harrisburg man accused of stealing entire ATM machine from South Middleton Township gas station

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 49-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges after State Police say he stole an entire ATM machine from a South Middleton Township gas station Sunday.

Ricky Green is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and possessing the instruments of crime in the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. at a Gulf Service Station on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road.

According to police, Green and another unknown suspect forced their way inside the business and attempted to cut into the ATM machine with power tools. After their attempt failed, they crossed the street to a More Than Pro parking lot, stole work van, returned to the gas station, and loaded the entire ATM machine inside, police say.

Green was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. Police are still trying to determine the identity of the other suspect.

Investigators say all the money from the ATM has been recovered.