× Hazardous spill, cleanup closes down lane on I-81 South in Guilford Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The right lane of Interstate 81 South between mile marker 14 and mile marker 11 in Guilford Township is closed due to a hazardous spill and cleanup, according to State Police.

The left lane of I-81 S is open. The right lane remain closed for the hazardous spill/cleanup. Please be patient as emergency crews are working. #chambersburg — Troop H PIO/CSO (@PSPTroopHPIO) September 19, 2019

Both lanes were shut down at first — the call came in at 5 p.m. A detour was in place at Exit 5.