High pressure in control plus clear skies and calm winds make for another chilly night ahead!

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT: As high pressure remains in control, cool and dry air out of Canada continues to funnel in. It’s been yet another beautiful day for our Thursday following the string of perfect, comfortable days this week. Dew points are down into the 40s which essentially makes you forget about the humidity altogether! This trend will not last all that long, higher humidity and warmer temperatures will slowly make a return this weekend, although we will still be able to enjoy the sunshine! Shower and storm chances steer clear of us until next week as a strong piece of energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will swing through. Fall is trying to make its way into the picture, but it looks like summer wins out over the next couple of days!

HOT END TO THE SUMMER SEASON: The official start of fall is now just 4 days away and Mother Nature definitely has her countdown ready to roll! Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple of days with the potential for some upper 80s before we ring in the new season. This weekend will feature temperatures climbing from the mid 80s on Saturday to almost 90 degrees on Sunday! A strong ridge will build in the upper levels and that will set up a dome of warm and humid air over the eastern half of the country. A dry weekend is likely although humidity will be slowly be ticking back up ahead of our next chance for some wet weather by Monday!

STORMY FIRST DAY OF FALL: As a strong piece of energy swings through on Monday, we will be monitoring the chance for a couple of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It looks like we’ll be ringing in the new season on a hot note with temperatures still stuck in the 80s because that front won’t move through until late Monday, which means the cool-down would arrive for Tuesday. Looking back on the last couple of years, this could be the warmest first day of fall we’ve had since 2010 when we hit 90 degrees on the first day of fall! Cooler air moves in for Tuesday with temperatures falling back into the 70s for highs!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a terrific Thursday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash