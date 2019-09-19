× Inmate at Dauphin County Prison dies after being taken off life support following suicide attempt, prison officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 49-year-old Perry County man found hanging in his cell at Dauphin County Prison died Wednesday after being taken off life support, prison officials confirmed.

Christian J. Brown, of Duncannon, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of providing false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended or revoked license, and driving with an obscured license plate, according to online court documents.

He was transported to the prison Sept. 10 after failing to post bail. Once at the prison, he was placed on 15-minute security watch, prison officials say.

He was found hanging in his single-person cell after a suicide attempt, according to prison officials.