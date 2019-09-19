× Lancaster Police investigating robbery of China Wok restaurant

LANCASTER — Police are investigating the robbery of a Chinese restaurant that occurred Wednesday night on the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

Lancaster Police say the Best China Wok was robbed at about 8:32 p.m. They say a black male suspect forced his way into the business by kicking in the back door, took cash from the register, and fled on foot. He was last seen heading east toward the 200 block of N. Broad St., police say.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. He is described as having an athletic build and was wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt, jeans, a black baseball cap, black gloves, and a mask over the lower portion of his face, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.